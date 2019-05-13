POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africa Dance: Chinese academy teaches students new discipline
Over the last few decades China's economic influence in Africa has continued to grow. But in South Africa, China's also having an impact on the performing arts. Young women from low-income areas are being offered the opportunity to learn how to combine Chinese music with African dance. Sharon Ogunleye reports on how the two cultures are being brought together. #ChineseCulture #Africa #dance
May 13, 2019
