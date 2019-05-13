POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
RUSSIA’s MILITARY: Is it really a threat?
26:02
World
Its defence spending is less than France - and a tenth of the US's. Is Russia's military really such a threat to the established world order? Welcome to Roundtable. Joining us via Skype from Moscow we have Evgeny Buzhinsky, a former lieutenant-general in the Russian army; at the Roundtable we have Justin Bronk, a research fellow at think tank, RUSI and author of 'Russia's New Ground Forces'; Robert Fox, Defence Editor at the London Evening Standard and Tim Reilly, Founder of the Arctic Advisory Group. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Russia #military #RussiaMilitary
May 13, 2019
