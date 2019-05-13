Markets hit as US-China dispute escalates | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Just days after the Trump administration took its trade war with China to new heights, China has hit back, increasing tariffs on $60 billion worth of American goods. The escalating conflict sent markets into a tailspin, but the conflict could get even worse, with US trade officials looking at plans to penalise all remaining imports from China. Paolo Montecillo reports. TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joined us from Paris to discuss the story. #USChinaTalks #Tariffs #TrumpAdministration
May 13, 2019
