IMF to loan $6B to Pakistan over 39 months | Money Talks
BizTech
The International Monetary Fund has agreed to provide $6 billion to Pakistan as part of a bailout package. In return for the lifeline, the government's promised to raise taxes, cut energy subsidies and introduce other structural reforms. But that could mean more misery before the economy improves. For more on this we spoke to financial and developmental consultant, Ali Khizar, who joined us from Lahore. #IMF #Pakistan #IMFloan
May 13, 2019
