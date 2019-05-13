BizTech Share

Turkey defends drilling rights in Mediterranean | Money Talks

Energy isn't just an everyday commodity to heat your home and fill-up your gas tank, it's also a security issue. Where it comes from, who controls it and how it's used shape our global politics. In the eastern Mediterranean, tensions are on the rise over the search for oil and gas. Turkey's plans to start drilling near Cyprus have caused concern in the United States and the European Union, but Ankara says it's standing up for its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots. Our Diplomatic Correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports. #Turkey #Cyprus #Drillship