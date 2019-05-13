POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africa's winning ANC vows to end graft | Money Talks
Fresh from his first election victory, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to begin the mammoth task of cleaning-up his own party. The former businessman had campaigned to crackdown on corruption in the ruling African National Congress, while also promising to revive the country's ailing economy. And with the ANC suffering its worst election result, all eyes will be on whether Ramaphosa can deliver. Sibel Karkus reports. For more on this we caught up with Xhanti Payi in Johannesburg. He is director at Nascence Advisory and Research. #ANC #Ramaphosa #SAeconomy
May 13, 2019
