Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks out after Facebook ban
19:15
World
Alex Jones has been banned from Facebook for violating the company’s policy against ‘dangerous individuals’. We begin our interview by asking Alex Jones if he considers himself a dangerous individual. As he defends his right to share his views no matter how extreme, Imran Garda challenges Jones’ previous conspiratorial claims about the Sandy Hook shooting, 9/11, Robert Mueller, Hillary Clinton and ‘gay frogs’. #Infowars #AlexJones #FacebookBan
May 13, 2019
