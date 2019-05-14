POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Affordable Art Fair in London | Exhibitions | Showcase
07:07
World
Affordable Art Fair in London | Exhibitions | Showcase
From among thousands of tempting pieces for sale at art shows, finding one you covet is easy. It's the cost that can sometimes be hard. But not so at affordable art fairs, where prices are kept below eight-thousand dollars. And with the most recent show taking place in London, Showcase's Miranda Atty finds out how much people are willing to pay for a piece of original art without blowing their budget. #AffordableArt #Exhibition #Showcase
May 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?