POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Affordable Art Fair in London, Atil Kutoglu & Da Vinci on Screen | Full Episode | Showcase
25:27
World
Affordable Art Fair in London, Atil Kutoglu & Da Vinci on Screen | Full Episode | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase; Punk Exhibition: 'Too Fast to Live, Too Young to Die: Punk Graphics 01:18 Affordable Art Fair in London 04:39 Claire McCaslin-Brown, Founder & Art Adviser, McCaslin Art Advisory 08:17 Shortcuts 13:38 Da Vinci on Screen 14:57 On the catwalk with Atil Kutoglu 19:00 Atil Kutoglu, Fashion Designer 20:14 Aladza Mosque: Pearl of Bosnia 23:45 #AffordableArt #Fashion #Showcase
May 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?