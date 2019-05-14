World Share

Georgia’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’

Abortion is one of the most polarising issues in the United States, and a controversial new law in the state of Georgia has placed it right back in the spotlight. The so-called 'heartbeat bill' bans abortions after a doctor can detect a foetal heartbeat. That can be as early as six weeks, and is often before women even know they're pregnant. The legislation is likely to face a long legal challenge. Several pro-abortion activists say it violates the Supreme Court's historic Roe v Wade decision. But America's top court now leans to the right. And with several states enacting restrictive abortion laws, is that landmark ruling on track to be overturned? Francis Collings reports. #HeartbeatBill #Georgia #abortion