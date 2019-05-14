POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are the Media Ignoring the Biodiversity Crisis?
In a landmark report, the UN warned that one million species are on the brink of extinction, and humans are responsible. The UN body found that the loss of species are accelerating hundreds of times faster than ever before, and that could be catastrophic for our own survival. It’s a story many feel should dominate the headlines, but on the day the report was released, only two British newspapers had it on their front page. So are the media complicit in failing to adequately cover this crisis? Guests: Andrew Medhurst Climate change activist and candidate in European elections Stuart Pimm Doris Duke Professor of Conservation at Duke University #Extinction #Biodiversity #BiodiversityCrisis
May 14, 2019
