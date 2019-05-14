Hackers target social media app WhatsApp | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
BizTech
WhatsApp says hackers have gained access to personal information, messages and location data of an unknown number of its users. Reports suggest the Israeli spyware maker, NSO Group, was behind the attack. The cyber security firm has also been accused of helping governments target dissidents, prompting Amnesty International to urge the Israeli government to ban its exports. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Max Eiza joined us from Preston in the UK. He's a lecturer and a Computer and Network Security researcher at the University of Central Lancashire. #Hacking #WhatsApp #AmnestyInternational
May 14, 2019
