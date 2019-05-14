World Share

Climate change: Is no idea too bold?

In the fight against climate change, nature is our natural ally. But given the amount and speed with which we are destroying our planet, could science and technology lend a hand? Joining is Dr Jesse Reynolds, an expert in climate engineering and scholar of international environmental policy at UCLA; Dr Matthew Watson, scientist and a researcher at the University of Bristol's school of Earth sciences; Mike Childs - Head of policy at Friends of the Earth; and Angus Gillespie, Senior consultant at Global Carbon Institute. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Climatechange #climatecrisis #climateemergency