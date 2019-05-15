World Share

Putin: Mr. President is set for the restoration of the Russian-American ties

A new chapter in the relationship between the US and Russia may be on the horizon. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travelled to Russia to sit down with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the hopes that the two countries can find a new way forward. After meeting with Lavrov, Pompeo met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said that Russia is willing to bring his country closer to the US. #Putin #RussiaUS #USRussia