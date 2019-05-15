POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cannes Film Festival 2019 | Festivals | Showcase
08:41
World
Cannes Film Festival 2019 | Festivals | Showcase
Each year, the month of May sees film stars, cinephiles and hopeful motion picture producers flock to the South of France. Why? Because the Cannes Film Festival is considered the most prestigious in the world offers up the creme-de-la-creme of movie-made magic. And it's safe to say that this year's seventy-second edition is drawing the biggest names in the industry. Alican Pamir tells us why. John Bleasdale, Film Critic at Cine-vue.com 02:56 #Cannes #FilmFestival #Showcase
May 15, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?