Inan Batman | In Conversation | Showcase

German artist with Turkish roots hits top notes. A fashion designer by day, hip-hop DJ by night. Inan Batman has a big project up his sleeve. He was inspired as a child watching his grandmother create garments from scratch. Batman then went onto studying fashion in Germany. And now, he has something he wants to say. But can't let the cat out of the bag yet. During a visit to Istanbul, he sat down with Showcase's Aadel Haleem and dropped hints about his next collaboration. #InanBatman #Fashion #Showcase
May 15, 2019
