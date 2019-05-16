BizTech Share

Virgin Island firms struggle after hurricanes | Money Talks

The hurricanes which hit the US Virgin Islands in September 2017 caused widespread devastation. Among those particularly hard hit were the hundreds of farms on the island. Livestock was killed and buildings destroyed. But many businesses that weren't necessarily affected physically have also been struggling. The islands are rebuilding. But as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, many people fear that the next hurricane - if and when it comes - will put them out of business once and for all. #VirginIsland #hurricanes #hurricane