America's Forgotten Paradise: Businesses and tourism suffer after hurricanes

The hurricanes which hit the US Virgin Islands in 2017 caused widespread devastation. Among those hit particularly hard were farms. Livestock were killed and buildings destroyed. But many businesses that weren't necessarily physically affected have also been struggling. Rebuilding is continuing, but as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports in the third of our special series, many fear the next hurricane will put them out of business. #VirginIsland, #HurricaneSurvivors, #ForgottenParadise