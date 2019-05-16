World Share

Cambridge University Studies How it Benefited From its Colonial Past

Britain is one of the richest nations in the world, and a lot of its wealth was gained from its colonial past. The British Empire was heavily involved in the Atlantic slave trade, transporting more than three million Africans to its colonies. Now Cambridge University, one of the UK's most prestigious institutions, is looking at its own historical links to slavery and how it may have benefited. Is it time the rest of the UK does the same? Hyder Abbasi reports. #CambridgeUniversity #Cambridge #ColonialPast