How Did The UK Benefit From The Slave Trade?
09:40
World
From the Industrial Revolution to the Church of England, it’s all benefited from slavery. The British Empire was heavily involved in the Atlantic slave trade, transporting more than three million Africans to its colonies. Now, some institutions in the UK, including Cambridge University are looking at their own historical links to slavery and how they benefited. Should the rest of Britain do the same? Guests: Joanna Burch-Brown Lecturer and researcher on public memory of colonialism Amir Jamal Toure Historian and Professor at Savannah State University #UK #Cambridge #Slavery
May 16, 2019
