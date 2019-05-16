World Share

Contesting Winston Churchill’s Legacy

Winston Churchill was once voted the greatest Briton ever in a BBC television poll. And it's perhaps not that surprising, after all, he did lead the country to victory in World War Two against Nazi Germany. But, many feel the wartime leader had a dark side, with some even referring to him as a white supremacist and mass murderer. Why? In 1943, India suffered a famine in Bengal province when it was under British colonial rule. Churchill refused to send food, and up to three million people starved to death. He's even reported to have said: 'Relief will do nothing, for Indians breed like rabbits.' So is it time history looks back differently on Winston Churchill? Guests: Ruqaya Izzidien Author of 'The Watermelon Boys' Warren Dockter Author and Lecturer in international politics at Aberystwyth University #WinstonChurchill #England #Churchill