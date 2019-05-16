POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is The Taliban The Main Hurdle to Peace?
There are about 2,000 NGOs working in Afghanistan striving to help those most in need. But that didn’t stop the Taliban from targeting two charities last week, killing at least nine people. The militant group accused the organisations of anti-Islamic activity, and promised similar attacks in the future. In the same week a prominent journalist was gunned down in broad daylight. All this has taken place, while the US and Taliban are discussing peace. But with no drop in bloodshed, what can bring an end to this 18-year war? Guests: Mariam Solaimankhail Member of Afghanistan's Parliament Javid Faisal Former deputy spokesman for the Chief Executive of Afghanistan Jarrett Blanc Former US Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan Fariba Nawa Journalist and author of 'One Woman's Journey Through Afghanistan' #Taliban #Afghanistan #Aid #USA
May 16, 2019
