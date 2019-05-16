Art in Paradise 3D Museum in Bangkok | Exhibitions | Showcase

World Share

Anyone who's been to Bangkok knows city offers many unusual experiences. But this place is taking it to another level. Have you ever thought it could be possible to swim with sharks, lift a car with your bare hands or climb inside a renaissance painting, all in the same day? Well at the 'Art in Paradise 3D Museum' you can do all those things and a lot more. All you have to do is unleash your creativity, and be willing to change your perspective. #3D #ArtMuseum #Showcase