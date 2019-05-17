POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ilya Repin at Tretyakov Gallery | Exhibitions | Showcase
He depicted Russia during a time of upheaval through the eyes of its people from its wealthy classes to its poorest. With expressive brushstrokes and great attention to detail, 19th-century painter Ilya Repin captured the nation's transformations during one of its most turbulent times depicting everything from the hard lives of peasants to the fate of revolutionary activists. And to celebrate Repin's one hundred 75th birthday, his masterpieces have been collected and put on display under one roof for the first time in 25 years. #IlyaRepin #Artist #Showcase
May 17, 2019
