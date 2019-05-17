POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Photo London 2019 | Exhibitions | Showcase
It's year five for the British photography fair, 'Photo London' and interesting time in its history. It's no longer a young fair breaking new ground, but it's also not yet an institution. And yet, the consensus this year is that Photo London's offerings are more exciting than ever. Showcase's Miranda Atty spoke to gallerists, photographers and the founders of the fair to find out why. Rad Husak, Artist 03:40 #PhotoLondon #Exhibition #Showcase
May 17, 2019
