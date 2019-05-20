POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Climate Change on the Australian Campaign Trail
16:28
World
Climate Change on the Australian Campaign Trail
The government in Canberra is no stranger to political backstabbing. But during all the short-term squabbling, a longer-term issue has crept into the fray: climate change. And the left-leaning Labor Party might oust the current conservative government, all because it's sounding the alarm about the Earth's rising temperatures. Guests: Dennis Shanahan Political editor at The Australian newspaper Ebony Bennett Deputy Director of the Australia Institute #Australia #ClimateChange #Elections
May 20, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?