World Share

Is Turkey the next big global arms exporter?

The US and other countries slapped Turkey with multiple arms embargoes during the Cold War, forcing Ankara to develop its own defense industry. It seems to have paid off, as in the next 30 years, Turkey hopes to make its defence industry completely independent, according to the government. Now it's setting its hopes on becoming the next major global arms exporter. Can it succeed? #Turkey #ArmsExporter #arms