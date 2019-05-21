POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Paris hands two-wheeler apps rules of the road | Money Talks
02:24
BizTech
A host of apps offering scooters as a quick and easy transport solution have popped-up in Paris over the past year. But now, the French capital is cracking down on them, forcing operators to sign a charter of good conduct. It means scooter apps will pay for the cost of creating parking for the vehicles, and they'll become legally responsible for bad riders. Elena Casas reports from Paris. #Scooters #Paris # Uber
May 21, 2019
