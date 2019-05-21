POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Theresa May plans exit as fourth Brexit vote looms | Money Talks
Theresa May plans exit as fourth Brexit vote looms | Money Talks
Talks between the UK government and the opposition Labour Party aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock have collapsed. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says negotiations have gone as far as they can, with the two sides unable to bridge the divide. It's a double blow for Prime Minister Theresa May, who had earlier been pressured by her own party to step down sooner rather than later. Paolo Montecillo reports. And we spoke to Vicky Pryce in London. She's a board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #TheresaMay #Brexit #LabourParty
May 21, 2019
