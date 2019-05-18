World Share

The Beach: Thailand's Maya Bay closed until 2021

It's a stretch of water made famous in a film starring Leonardo Di Caprio. But fame has come at a price, and years of mass tourism have turned Thailand's Maya Bay into an environmental disaster. Last year, Thai authorities closed the beach after discovering most of the coral in the cove was dead. The shutdown has now been extended to 2021 to give the bay more time to heal. Sarah Morice reports. #MayaBay #Thailand #TheBeach