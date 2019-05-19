World Share

Austria Elections: Austria to hold snap polls in early September

Austria's president has announced new elections will be held in early September. He wants to restore trust in the government after the emergence of a damning video showing alleged bribery. Vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache has been caught on camera speaking to a woman who claims to be a Russian investor. On Saturday, he stepped down, causing the collapse of Austria's coalition government. #Austria #SnapPolls #VideoStrache