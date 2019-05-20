BizTech Share

Chinese coffee chain goes public in New York | Money Talks

The Chinese answer to Starbucks has gone public in the United States. By the end of 2019, Luckin Coffee aims to become China's biggest coffee chain, sending Starbucks into second place. And that's a tall order - since Starbucks opens a new store in China every 15 hours. Luckin only operates in China, but has chosen to list in the US to take advantage of the world's largest equity markets. Nick Harper reports. #CoffeeChain #China #LuckinCoffee