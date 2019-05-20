POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
GRETA'S SCHOOL STRIKE to save planet!!
25:55
World
You can't spell GREAT without GRETA but should we be listening to the sixteen year old Swede who started the school strikes for climate? She's a hit with politicians - but critics say she's started an alarmist millennial cult! Is she right to turn the world's teens into activists - or should they all just go back to school? What's behind the Greta effect? Is someone pulling the strings behind the scenes? Nexus with Matthew Moore. #Greta #Nexus #SchoolStrikes
May 20, 2019
