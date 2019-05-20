POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Morehouse wins! / Nike fails women? / Iftar Istanbul! / Panda faces – Newsfeed
15:00
World
Morehouse wins! / Nike fails women? / Iftar Istanbul! / Panda faces – Newsfeed
01:08 : A billionaire called Robert F Smith did something life-changing. He says he’ll pay the student debt of nearly 400 young black men 05:34 : Did Nike fail women by reducing their sponsored athletes pay when they got pregnant? 11:36 : Influencers making iftar trend in cities across Turkey. We got to go to one and Kevser Aydoğdu helped with the cooking here in Istanbul! 14:08 : Chinese scientists develop facial recognition for pandas. #Morehouse #Nike #Ramadan
May 20, 2019
