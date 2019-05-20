BizTech Share

Alphabet stops Android support for Huawei | Money Talks

Things are going from bad to worse for the Chinese tech giant, Huawei. Just days after US President Donald Trump banned American firms from doing business with the company, Google has announced it's cutting ties with the smartphone maker.. and other firms are following suit. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the move could thwart Huawei's ambition to become the world's biggest smartphone maker. For more on the story, we spoke to Kevin McAleese who joined us from Washington. #Huawei #Android #Google