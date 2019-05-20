POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Alphabet stops Android support for Huawei | Money Talks
07:19
BizTech
Alphabet stops Android support for Huawei | Money Talks
Things are going from bad to worse for the Chinese tech giant, Huawei. Just days after US President Donald Trump banned American firms from doing business with the company, Google has announced it's cutting ties with the smartphone maker.. and other firms are following suit. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the move could thwart Huawei's ambition to become the world's biggest smartphone maker. For more on the story, we spoke to Kevin McAleese who joined us from Washington. #Huawei #Android #Google
May 20, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?