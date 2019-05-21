POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Art of Taxidermy | Exhibitions | Showcase
07:04
World
The Art of Taxidermy | Exhibitions | Showcase
Taxidermy. It's the art of preparing, mounting and stuffing dead animals everything from a beloved pet to a hunting trophy. The tradition, which dates back to ancient Egypt was wildly popular in Europe during the Victorian era but later fell out of favour. And now, a new generation is embracing 'ethical taxidermy' which, they argue, is actually about appreciating and preserving nature. Showcase's Miranda Atty went in search of how this ancient art of preserving the dead, is being resurrected. #Taxidermy #Exhibition #Showcase
May 21, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?