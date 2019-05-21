POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Marching for Welsh Independence
Marching for Welsh Independence
It may be a small movement right now, but the call for Welsh independence is growing. Earlier this month thousands took to the streets of Cardiff demanding an end to Westminster rule. While parts of the country have always supported self-governance, the movement has never been mainstream. But could that be about to change? A recent ITV poll showed that 12 percent would favour an independent Wales. While that's not enough to call a referendum just yet, it's significantly higher than just a few years ago. And the country's pro-independence party, Plaid Cymru, says the tide is turning. Is that because of Brexit? And could Wales really be better-off on its own? Guests: Sion Jobbins YesCymru co-founder #Wales #UnitedKingdom #Brexit
May 21, 2019
