US-Huawei Row: Google restricts Huawei's use of Android system

The move scales back restrictions Washington imposed on Huawei, in order to help existing customers. The temporary licence lasts until mid-August. On Monday, Google parent company Alphabet said it would not allow Huawei handsets access to some of its popular software and apps. Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has warned the US NOT to underestimate the company. Google says Huawei can only use the free market version of Android on its new phones, limiting access to the full Android system. Philip Owira has more. #Huawei, #US, #TechnologyWar