Have warring sides halted fire in Idlib?
20:40
World
Have warring sides halted fire in Idlib?
Idlib is the final rebel held stronghold in Syria, and over the past several weeks a Russian-led bombing campaign has been escalating. Hundreds have died and more than 150 thousand have fled to Turkey. Over the weekend Moscow announced a ceasefire, but our correspondent on the ground suggests that hasn’t held. Guests: Obaida Hitto TRT World Correspondent Murat Aslan Security Researcher at SETA Foundation Bassam Barabandi Co-founder of Syrian group People Demand Change Danny Makki Syrian analyst #Syria #Idlib #Russia
May 21, 2019
