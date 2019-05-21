POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU Elections: A Test for the Left
This week Europe heads to the polls in the first EU parliamentary elections since the Syrian refugee crisis. Over the last few years we haven’t stopped hearing about the rise of the right across the continent. But what's become of the Left? Recent polls across Europe have seen socialist and social democratic parties demolished. So what's behind the decline? Why are they failing to persuade voters? And what would they have to do to make a comeback? Natalie Poyhonen takes a look. #EUelections #EUelection #EuropeElection
May 21, 2019
