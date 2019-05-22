World Share

Graffiti by Daze One on One | In Conversation | Showcase

Graffiti artist Chris Daze Ellis is in a league of his own. After transitioning from the streets to galleries, he is carved out a unique career, exhibiting alongside Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring. And even inspiring a character in Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down. But while he has been hugely successful, and have had plenty of solo shows in his native New York, he has never exhibited in London until now. Showcase reporter Miranda Atty went to meet him at London gallery Woodbury House Art. #Daze #Graffiti #Showcase