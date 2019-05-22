World Share

Catch-22 on Small Screen | Adaptations | Showcase

The Merriam Webster dictionary defines a 'Catch 22' as quote "a circumstance that denies a solution." The phrase itself was coined from a novel set in World War 2 by best-selling author Joseph Heller. Many believe 'Catch-22' perfectly embodies the vicious circle of futility and suffering caused by war. And apparently, so does mega-star George Clooney who thought now was the right time to remind us of this by adapting this epic story in serialised form for the small screen. #GeorgeClooney #Catch22 #Showcase