MMS warnings / Boeing sued / Goats eating stuff – Newsfeed
15:00
World
MMS warnings / Boeing sued / Goats eating stuff – Newsfeed
- YouTube has responded to the dangers of people touting bleach as a miracle cure for life’s ills. Videos encouraging people to drink chlorine dioxide are still up on Facebook - Boeing are being sued for 276 million dollars by the widow of someone who died when one of their 737 Max 8’s crashed in Ethiopia - Protests continue in the US as the abortion debate intensifies nationwide - Goats employed to clear scrub in NYC #NewsFeed #BoycottGeorgia #Boeing​
May 22, 2019
