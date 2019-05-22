World Share

INDIA NATIONALISM - Are minorities under threat?

India, the world’s largest democracy - compromising of 900 million voters has been accused by the UN of increasing harassment and targeting minorities in particular Muslims and Dalits. With election results around the corner what is the future for minorities in India if the BJP win again? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Joining us at the Roundtable from Delhi Gaurang Kanth, Lawyer for the Supreme Court of India; and in Oxford Nikita Sud, Associate Professor of Development Studies at Oxford University; and in the studio we have Amar Sohal, Historian of Modern India and Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia Director for Human Rights Watch. #India #Nationalism #BJP #Politics #HinduNationalism