POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Man Booker International Prize 2019 | Literature | Showcase
08:10
World
The Man Booker International Prize 2019 | Literature | Showcase
Without book translators, the world would be a far more isolated place. Where communities wouldn't be able to connect and share their stories with each other. But thanks to these language scribes, we can exchange world views and delve into others' lives with the simple turn of a page. Championing that cause is the Man Booker International prize awarded each year to an original work of fiction in any language that has been translated into English. Robert Davidson, Publisher and Managing Director of Sandstone Press 01:14 #TheManBooker #Literature #Showcase
May 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?