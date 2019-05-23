What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Tijen Lawton, The Man Booker International Prize & Dr. Laser's Holographic | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase; Liu Bolin: The Invisible Man 01:02 The Man Booker International Prize 2019 04:39 Robert Davidson, Publisher and Managing Director of Sandstone Press 05:52 Personal Journey of Tijen Lawton 13:48 Tijen Lawton, Dancer, Performer and Choreographer 14:41 Dr Laser's Holographic 21:35 The Beginning of the End #ManBookerInternational #TijenLawton #Showcase