Tijen Lawton, The Man Booker International Prize & Dr. Laser's Holographic | Full Episode | Showcase
25:32
World
Tijen Lawton, The Man Booker International Prize & Dr. Laser's Holographic | Full Episode | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase; Liu Bolin: The Invisible Man 01:02 The Man Booker International Prize 2019 04:39 Robert Davidson, Publisher and Managing Director of Sandstone Press 05:52 Personal Journey of Tijen Lawton 13:48 Tijen Lawton, Dancer, Performer and Choreographer 14:41 Dr Laser's Holographic 21:35 The Beginning of the End #ManBookerInternational #TijenLawton #Showcase
May 23, 2019
