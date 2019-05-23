POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran – US: On the Brink of War?
For decades, the governments of Iran and the United States have had little love for each other. But under Barack Obama, relations were improving. A historic nuclear deal was signed and the once fiery exchanges between the two were toned down. But today, under President Donald Trump, things have taken a dramatic turn towards confrontation. His administration pulled out of the nuclear deal. Then accused Iran of planning an attack on Americans in the Middle East. And then boosted its military presence in the Gulf. Now some are fearing a full-blown conflict could be on the cards. One nearby nation watching on and feeling uncomfortable is Iraq. Not only does it have thousands of US soldiers on its soil, it's also home to powerful Iranian-backed militias. Baghdad has sent a delegation to Washington and Tehran to try to ease the tension. Will they succeed? Or could the US really be prepared for war? #Iran #IranUS #USIran
May 23, 2019
