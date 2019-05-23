POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lanka’s Simmering Sectarian Tensions
03:07
World
Sri Lanka’s Simmering Sectarian Tensions
Muslims in Sri Lanka say they're living in fear. Mobs have vandalised mosques, burnt shops to the ground and targeted anyone they believe is Muslim. The government responded by declaring a temporary curfew. That's part of a range of security measures brought in following last month's church bombings. The latest riots have been blamed on an escalating anti-Muslim backlash, which was exactly what many Muslims feared would happen. So, did the government fail to take their concerns seriously? Denee Savoia takes a look. #SriLanka #tensions #muslims
May 23, 2019
