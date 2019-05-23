World Share

Is Sri Lanka’s Government Ignoring Sectarian Tensions?

Muslims in Sri Lanka say they're living in fear. Mobs have vandalised mosques, burnt shops to the ground and targeted anyone they believe is Muslim. The government responded by declaring a temporary curfew. That's part of a range of security measures brought in following last month's church bombings. The latest riots have been blamed on an escalating anti-Muslim backlash, and that’s exactly what happened. Did the government fail to take the concerns of Muslims seriously? Guest: Roel Raymond Associate editor at Roar Media Sutharshan Sukumaran Tamil Guardian contributor #SriLanka #sectarian #tensions