Venezuela’s Power Struggle | Bigger Than Five

Venezuela's downward economic spiral and humanitarian crisis continues, amid an ongoing power struggle between President Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido, the self-declared interim president. Guaido's call for Venezuelans to overthrow Maduro last month failed. The president remains in power despite increasing US sanctions and the Trump administration's threats of military force. And while the geopolitical showdown continues, leaders from Latin America and Europe have voiced their strong support for a negotiated solution. Representatives from both sides have agreed to sit down together to resolve the crisis diplomatically. Can Venezuela overcome its worsening economic situation and sustain the ongoing threats of Washington's gunboat diplomacy? Guests: Terry Miller, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Economic and Social Council and Director of the Center for International Trade and Economics at the Heritage Foundation. Pedro Burelli, a Venezuela national and former member of the executive board of Petróleos de Venezuela, the Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company. He is now founder and managing director of B+V Advisors. Fulton Armstrong, a former official at the National Security Council, National Intelligence Council, the CIA, and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He is currently a senior fellow at American University's Center for Latin American and Latino Studies. #Venezuela #Maduro #Guaido